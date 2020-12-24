Madrasah principal remanded over molestation complaints

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Police have remanded a madrasah principal in Machang from today until Dec 26 after receiving two molestation complaints against the suspect, who is also a famous preacher in the state.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the reports were lodged at the Kuang Police Station, in Selangor and the Bayan Lepas Police Station in Penang.

He said investigations found both the complainants were former male students at the madrasah who claimed that they had been molested by the principal in separate incidents in 2018.

“The first victim said that it (the alleged act) occurred in May 2018, at about 1 am at the suspect’s house,” he said in a statement today.

“Based on the statement from the second victim, the incident (against him) occurred in November 2018, at about 11 pm in a dormitory room in the madrasah in Machang,” he said, adding that investigations were being conducted under Section 377D of the Penal Code. — Bernama