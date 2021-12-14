MAF 100k steps to end AIDS returns for second consecutive year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) and the Health Ministry are organising the ‘100K Steps to End AIDS’ virtual event in conjunction with the 2021 World AIDS Day.

The event, which is expected to attract 1,000 participants nationwide to walk 100,000 steps virtually throughout December is MAF’s second virtual event held after the success of their inaugural virtual event last year.

Commending MAF for the initiative, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, said: “The Ministry of Health will always support events that promote our people to be active and keep their bodies and minds healthy. The 100,000 Steps to End AIDS Virtual Walk is a fantastic programme for the World AIDS Day where besides keeping fit, we also maintain SOPs to ensure that we protect each other from Covid-19.”

“We will continue to support People Living with HIV in accessing free antiretroviral treatment as we have been doing since 2006. This is coincidentally in line with this year’s theme – End Inequalities, End AIDS – with focus on reaching those left behind. As such, there should be no discrimination in dispensing treatment to those in need,“ he added.

MAF chairman Professor Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said the joint collaboration with the Ministry of Health amplifies the call for action to all key actors in the national HIV/AIDS response and for donors to demonstrate their solidarity with the plight of People Living with HIV in Malaysia.

“The World AIDS Day is the time for us to reinvigorate our commitments on HIV and AIDS, to raise awareness on the advances in HIV treatment and prevention that have transformed the AIDS pandemic and enable People Living with HIV to live a normal life.

“Despite the challenges and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, MAF remains steadfast in our mission to End AIDS by tearing down the barriers of stigma and discrimination towards the PLHIV community,” she added.

Dr Adeeba also thanked MAF corporate partners in making this event a success, especially long-time Strategic Partners, Yayasan Sime Darby, as well as Karex Berhad and Top Glove, who are the event’s Main Sponsors.

Meanwhile, Yayasan Sime Darby (YSD) Chief Executive Officer Dr Hjh Yatela Zainal Abidin stated that YSD will continue to remain an integral part of the HIV movement in Malaysia YSD firmly subscribes to the global aim of Ending AIDS by 2030.

“YSD and MAF have been strategic partners for almost a decade now, and we have been supporting them on multiple platforms advocating treatment, care and prevention programmes to reach the common objective of assisting Malaysians living with HIV.

The participation of Sime Darby employees in the 2021 World AIDS Day 100K Steps to End AIDS demonstrates our commitment to reducing stigma against People Living with HIV (PLHIV) who continue to face strong discrimination, especially during these difficult times.”

“For this World AIDS Day, Karex continues to support the second 100,000 Steps to End AIDS Virtual Walk as we believe there is a need to uplift people’s health and spirit after being confined indoors for a period of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karex Berhad CEO Goh Miah Kiat.

“As a long-time partner of MAF, we have been consistent in our efforts and contribution to help end the AIDS epidemic in the country. We all need to play our part in preventing HIV infections, especially in curbing the rise of HIV transmission through unprotected sex, which is currently the predominant risk factor,” he added.

Registration for the 100,000 Steps to End AIDS Virtual Walk started on Oct 25, and will close on Dec 20. Participants have to complete the 100K steps between Dec 1 and Dec 31, either by running or walking.

They will each receive a special 2021 World AIDS Day 100K Steps to End AIDS Virtual Run Dri-Fit T-Shirt, medal and e-certificate upon completion of their 100K steps.