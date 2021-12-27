MAF denies UN trucks involved in flood relief in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) has denied that the United Nations (UN) was involved in flood relief missions in Malaysia, as claimed by some quarters in a viral video on social media.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang(pix) said two individuals had shared the one-minute video on Dec 7 and 24 showing the movement of several white three-tonne trucks with the UN logo but they were not involved in flood relief operations.

He said the two individuals also questioned the emergence of the UN trucks in the country and alleged that the international body was delivering flood aid to Malaysia.

“The video is about the Final Acceptance Test (FAT) process implemented by MAF before the vehicles were sent to Lebanon for use of the MALBATT 850 Contingent undertaking peacekeeping mission under the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL).

“We deny the one-minute video which went viral on social media,” he said in a statement today.

Affendi advised the people not to jump to conclusions or share unverified news which can spark speculation and panic among society.

He said anyone who spread fake news could be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.