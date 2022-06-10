MAF personnel investigated for robberies, no compromise on crime, indiscipline: Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) confirmed that 20 of its personnel were investigated by the police in connection with two robbery cases on Aug 15 and Aug 18 in Semporna, Sabah.

Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said the MAF would cooperate and hand over the full investigation process to the police.

He stressed that the MAF will not compromise issues involving crime, discipline and violation of conduct, especially among its members.

“This is important because it can tarnish the image of the MAF as an organisation that upholds the concept of integrity when carrying out its entrusted duties.

“All parties are also requested to not make speculations or statements that may interfere with the investigation process of the case,“ he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin in his written reply in the Dewan Rakyat said that a total of 20 military personnel were arrested on suspicion of being involved in two cases of robbery at sea in the waters of Pulau Siamil near Semporna, Sabah.

Both cases were investigated according to Section 395 of the Penal Code, which is gang robbery. The suspects were bailed out on Sept 25, and the case is still under investigation.-Bernama