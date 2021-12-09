MAF Red Ribbon Gala returns after one-year hiatus

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) is bringing back its signature fundraiser, the Red Ribbon Gala, after a one-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event will be held at Hilton Kuala Lumpur tomorrow, amidst stringent Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

A slew of high-profile dignitaries and guests are expected to grace the black-tie affair, including Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin, Minister of Tourism, Art and Culture, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, as well as former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr. Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali.

Coinciding with the annual World AIDS Day commemoration in December, this year’s Red Ribbon Gala takes on a greater significance as the global community observes 40 years since the first cases of AIDS were reported.

“We have come a long way since the early days of the AIDS epidemic. With 40 years of history, science and progress, ending AIDS is no longer a dream but a reality – in no small part due to the advent of antiretroviral treatment, which has enabled people living with HIV to effectively lead normal lives and prevent transmission.” MAF chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman said in a statement.

“However, much like the COVID-19 pandemic, socioeconomic disparities negatively impact access to healthcare and treatment, continuing to put the underserved, underprivileged and marginalised at risk.

“Efforts and resources to place access to antiretroviral treatment at the heart of our ending AIDS mission are critical. As such, we are renewing our commitment to ensuring that these lifesaving medicines will reach as many Malaysians living with HIV as possible.”

Proceeds from the Red Ribbon Gala this year will go towards MAF’s Medicine Assistance Scheme, an initiative that helps underprivileged Malaysians living with HIV gain access to lifesaving antiretroviral treatment.

In conjunction with the Red Ribbon Gala, MAF announced Sunway Berhad as its Official Sustainability Partner.

“HIV continues to be a global public health issue and with the COVID-19 pandemic, people living with HIV are now exposed to even higher risks limiting their access to HIV prevention services, as well as clinical care and treatment,”

Sunway is proud to be a long-term partner in supporting MAF’s outstanding efforts to end HIV-AIDS and support for underprivileged communities. We at Sunway are committed to advancing the sustainable development agenda and we pledge to continue helping the communities we serve and stand by them in these critical times,” Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah said.

“Sunway Group is also the proud presenter of the Sunway-MAF Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award, in recognition of unsung heroes who demonstrate exceptional leadership and resilience in their work to support communities impacted by HIV-AIDS. “

The Red Ribbon Gala is also supported by MS New Symphony Exercise Clinic as Official Changemaker Partner.

“We have a long and illustrious history of working closely with grassroots communities, including those affected by HIV. It is a cause close to my heart. We hope our contribution will provide immediate relief to MAF and help them to emerge stronger after this crisis and move forward with their ending AIDS agenda. Life Inspiring Life,” said Datuk Seri Jessy Lai, founder of MS Symphony Clinic and the Monspace Group of Companies.

Meanwhile, Jamie Mead, Hilton Regional General Manager, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Sri Lanka and Maldives said: “It is once again an honour for Hilton Kuala Lumpur as venue sponsor to be a part of this prestigious event and the admirable work done by the MAF.”

Hilton Kuala Lumpur promises an unforgettable evening of exquisite fine dining and hospitality, while honouring the rich cultural traditions of Malaysia. The culinary experience will pay homage to local delicacies from Sarawak to Kelantan, elevated to gourmet perfection. With sustainability as the centrepiece, produce and materials used in the food presentation are freshly and sustainably sourced from local organic farms with minimum carbon footprint.

To learn more about the Red Ribbon Gala and make your contribution to the MAF, contact Azahemy at 016 646 5874 or visit redribbongala21.maf.org.my.