MAF should have discussed with athletes first before setting target: Muhammad Irfan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) should have discussed with the athletes first before setting targets for the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games, said national discus thrower Muhammad Irfan Shamsuddin (pix).

The five-time SEA Games gold medallist said that so far there has been no discussion regarding preparations and planning from the federation for the Games, which will take place from May 5-17.

Commenting on the 10--gold target set by MAF, Muhammad Irfan, who was the silver medallist at the 2017 Asian Championships, questioned from which events the medals would come.

“MAF should say the (gold) targets are for which events, and discuss with the athletes involved how to achieve the target, as well as what is needed to achieve the target. So far, there has been no discussion with me, only asking for a copy of my passport.

“Like KBS (Ministry of Youth and Sports) and MSN (National Sports Council) holding a town hall to discuss preparations. So the association (MAF) also needs to take responsibility to ask what problems are faced by the athletes,“ he told reporters after the visit of Sharon Wee, the deputy chef de mission of the national contingent to the Cambodia SEA Games, at MSN, today.

Muhammad Irfan, 27, said it was not impossible to meet the 10-gold target, but hoped that MAF would help the athletes in terms of preparation and planning ahead of the biennial Games.

“I will be happy if we get 10 gold medals because there are many young athletes this time. They have high hopes, but if preparations are not adequate, they may be discouraged, like me before when I had to plead to participate in tournaments abroad.

“Will be nice if we are informed this is the target and goals, only then we know they’re serious, and know we are in the same mission, not like this is their mission,“ he said.

MAF president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim had announced the 10-gold target last June, about two weeks after returning to lead the athletics governing body.

At the last SEA Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam in May 2022, the national athletics squad only won five out of 47 gold medals on offer in track and field.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Irfan said he aims to defend his gold in Phnom Penh, as a warm-up to his medal mission at the Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand from July 12-16 and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China from Sept 23 to Aug 8.

“I hope to stay injury free because of the long season until the Asian Games. Now there is a lot of work on technique, because in terms of strength there are not many problems,“ said Muhammad Irfan, who has won gold in the men’s discus throw since the 2013 Myanmar SEA Games. -Bernama