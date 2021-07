KUALA LUMPUR: Another field hospital will be built by the Malaysian Armed Forces at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang following a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Selangor.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the move was to support preparedness of health services in Selangor and to help the Ministry of Health (MOH) deal with the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

“To date, MOH has confirmed that average daily cases in Selangor in the last 14 days have shown a sharp increase trend with the number of clusters increasing.

“Based on this situation, the government has agreed to set up another field hospital at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang,” he said in a statement on developments concerning the National Recovery (PPN) today.

Selangor continued to report the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases, recording 4,152 of the 8,868 new cases nationwide today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri, who is also Defence Minister, said the MAF will also set up a field hospital in Melaka soon to support the state’s health service system.

“The MAF guarantees to always be committed and ready if there is a need to build field hospitals in states that need health support services to ensure the health and well-being of Malaysians are always protected,“ he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said four more localities in Sabah will come under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from this Saturday until July 23, namely Kampung Mangkubau Laut, Pitas; Ladang Sabah Mas, Division Segama, Lahad Datu; Felda Umas 1, 3 & 4, Kalabakan and Phase 4B, Taman Bukit Sepanggar in Kota Kinabalu.

Three localities in Mukim Sura, Dungun, Terengganu will also be under the EMCO for the same period, involving Rumah Awam Kos Rendah Gong Pasir, Kampung Gong Pasir and Taman MAIDAM.

In Perak, the EMCO will be enforced in the Bidor and Batang Padang sub-districts for the same period, he said.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at Bestgrade Industrial area, in Pokok Sena, Kedah which was supposed to end tomorrow (July 9) has been extended until July 23.

Two places under EMCO in Johor which were supposed to end next week will end earlier from 11.59pm tomorrow, namely the foreign workers quarters’ in Jalan Rivera, Tanjung Agas, Tangkak and Wah Cens Plastic Industries & Metal Sdn. Bhd factory in Buloh Kasap, Segamat.

Other localities which will see the EMCO being ended earlier at 11.59pm tomorrow are Kampung Muhibbah, Menggatal, Kota Kinabalu and Flat Indah Jaya, Sandakan as well as at the Sultanah Bahiyah Polytechnic, in Kulim, Kedah.

Ismail Sabri also said that 556 individuals were detained yesterday for violating standard operating procedures (SOPs), while compliance teams conducted shut down 56 premises for failing to comply with SOPs. — Bernama