MAF veterans’ agenda never sidelined: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The open attitude that has always been adopted by the Ministry of Defence assures that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans will never be sidelined, said Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein(pix).

Hishammuddin said MAF veterans have been given priority in various agendas including access to education, healthcare and housing.

“In fact, in today’s programme, 900 housing units are reserved for them to protect their interests and family’s welfare,” he told a press conference after officiating the Housing Blueprint 3.0 pre-launch here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the peaceful assembly to be held by MAF veterans next month following claims that the government had neglected their welfare.

Hishammuddin urged those who could offer recommendations or give their views to contact him directly to find the best solution to settle the problem.

“Let’s not make a big fuss, but I cannot stop them if they still want to go ahead with it,” he said.

HIshammuddin said he has no problem with meeting or engaging directly with those who are truly sincere in protecting the interests of the group.

Meanwhile, when asked on the recent alleged data breach of 22.5 million Malaysians, Hishammuddin said the case was now being taken care of by intelligence agencies and he already had a meeting with the parties involved.

Recently, it was reported there was an offer by an individual to sell a database of 22.5 million Malaysians which was claimed to have been obtained through the National Registration Department and the Election Commission.-Bernama