MAF veterans receive food baskets via drive-through

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 40 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) veterans in Northeast district today received food baskets via drive-through under the ‘Mindef Prihatin dan Bantu-Bantu Malaysia’ programme at Tun Razak Camp, Bayan Lepas.

Second Division commander, Major General Datuk Arman Rumaizi Ahmad said the Second Division was frequently in communication with the MAF Veterans Association to ensure every retiree would not be missed out in terms of daily essentials and other needs.

“Actually, the assistance is rather negligible compared to the sacrifices of the national heroes who have served this country.

“MAF will endeavour to fulfill all the needs of the retirees and this is the uniqueness in the MAF whereby we look after our members until the grave,” he said.

He said the programme was one of the initiatives which was introduced from last July by the Ministry of Defence to assist the frontline defence especially those categorised as B40 who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and it would be continued in other districts statewide.

The recipients today were part of the 1,726 MAF retirees statewide who were active in the MAF Veterans Association.

Meanwhile, one of the military retirees from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineer Corp (KJLJD), Mohd Amer Salleh, 71, who was present to receive the food basket today felt happy that he was still remembered by MAF.

He could no longer work after he had to wear a prosthetic leg following an accident.

“This prosthetic leg too I received from MAF with the help of the MAF Northeast Veterans Association last year. So, I am thankful that I have never been neglected after 13 years of service,” he said. -Bernama