MAFI guarantees imported cattle for Aidiladha free from LSD, FMD

JASIN: The government has given its assurance that cattle imported from Thailand for the Aidiladha sacrificial rites are free from lumpy skin disease (LSD) and foot and mouth disease (FMD).

Agriculture and Food Industries Deputy Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah said the health status of the animals also needs to be certified by the Thai government before being brought into Malaysia.

“The cattle also have to undergo inspection and quarantine in stages in the country of origin and also in this country, including being vaccinated. The final inspection will be done by the Veterinary Services Department before the animals are released for distribution and sale.

“This year, about 12,000 heads of cattle have been imported from the neighbouring country to meet the needs of Muslims to perform the ritual,” he told reporters after attending the sales programme dubbed ‘Jualan Kasih Aidiladha’ in Merlimau here today.

The programme offers various essential goods at a special price, including fresh chicken, MD2 pineapples, cooking oil, frozen meat, vegetables and so on.

Elaborating, Ahmad said last year, the government decided to suspend the import of ruminants from Thailand due to LSD. However, the ban has been lifted and importing cattle from the country would be subject to strict conditions.

“No complaints have been received so far and we give assurance that the supply of cattle for Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration is adequate and consumers do not have to worry,” he said.

In the meantime, he said, the supply of chicken in July was also sufficient and stable to meet the needs of consumers, adding that about 70 million chickens were produced last month, exceeding consumer demand of 69 million.-Bernama