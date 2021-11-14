Mafi ready to assist farmers hit by floods: Zawawi

PASIR PUTEH: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (Mafi) has held discussions to provide aid to farmers affected by floods this year through its disaster fund.

Its deputy minister, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh, however, said no specific allocation or amount had been determined for the fund.

“MAFI actually has an annual schedule involving such matters and, in fact, we have also held talks and meetings on what to do if there are floods and so on,” he told reporters after launching Mafi’s Prihatin Programme at the Agriculture Office here today.

It was also attended by Kelantan state Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Biotechnology, Green Technology and Environment Committee chairman Tuan Mohd Saripudin Tuan Ismail.

Elaborating, Nik Muhammad Zawawi said Mafi was always ready to assist farmers affected by disasters so as to ensure that their lives are not and they are not marginalised.

Meanwhile, he said the government had allocated more than RM5.6 million to the Kelantan State Agriculture Department with the involvement of 17 development projects in the state this year.

He said the allocation would benefit 4,142 farmers to produce their own food, which is safe and of quality as well as help reduce their cost of living, besides generating income. -Bernama