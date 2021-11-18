Mafi targets 630,000 metric tonnes of aquaculture production by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) is targeting the production of 630,000 metric tonnes from the aquaculture sector by 2025.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister II, Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh(pix), said for that purpose, the ministry through the Fisheries Department was implementing several measures to develop the aquaculture industry by strengthening existing projects as well as adding new projects or areas.

“A total of three synergy farms will be equipped with the new farming system, namely, in Pulau Aman, Penang as well as Pulau Pangkor and Teluk Temenggor, Perak,” he said in his reply to a question from Datuk Seri Hasan Arifin (BN-Rompin) on efforts to increase the production of aquaculture products for export, at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

He said MAFI also strengthened fish estates by maintaining existing productivity as well as adding new estates, apart from strengthening hatchery clusters by creating fish hatchery programmes for sea bass, grouper, tilapia, and sea prawns.

“The ministry will also create an Aqua Bijou programme aimed at providing support to the community and operators of ornamental fish such as betta, guppy, and ornamental shrimps,” he said.

Nik Muhammad Zawawi also added that several strategies were formulated to export aquaculture products abroad, including providing incentives to encourage aquaculture operators to apply for MyGAP (Malaysian Good Agricultural Practices) certification.

“In addition, the focus will be also be given to aquaculture commodities on species that are in high demand abroad such as white prawns, grouper, sea bass, tiger prawns, and seaweed and provide aquaculture industrial zone (ZIA) for investors,” he said.

He said Mafi would also provide tax exemption incentives of up to 100 per cent on the businesses’ statutory income for 10 years as well as credit facilities through banking institutions.-Bernama