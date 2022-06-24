Mafi to hold special meeting tomorrow on chicken supply and price

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) will hold a special meeting with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and chicken industry players tomorrow to discuss issues related to supply and the new ceiling price for chicken.

Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said this was following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement today that the government would not float the price of chicken in the market.

“The decision is proof of the government’s concern to protect the interests of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) by ensuring that chicken supply will continue to be available at a controlled price that is reasonable,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said the Technical Committee To Tackle Food Security Issues would also meet on Monday (June 27) to monitor the status of the country’s food supplies and the implementation of intervention actions to tackle the food supply issue.

The government would continue with efforts to ensure the availability and sustainability of chicken supply in the market at a reasonable price for the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia, he added.

Ronald said chicken supply remained stable in the third week of this month and would be adequate to meet the demands.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri said that the price of chicken would not be floated in an effort to ensure that the people would not be burdened.

The decision not to float the price of chicken proves that the prime minister is sensitive to the grouses of the people, as the scheme for maximum retail price of chicken is scheduled to end on June 30.-Bernama