MAG offers attractive deals to domestic destinations

KUALA LUMPUR: Airline subsidiaries under Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings, are offering attractive deals to domestic destinations for immediate travel until Aug 31, 2023.

In a statement today, MAG said Malaysia Airlines is offering travellers enticing deals starting from RM89 all-in one-way within Peninsular Malaysia via the airline’s Economy Lite fare.

Travellers can also enjoy full premium travel service by opting for the business class fare, which starts at RM429 all-in one-way.

MAG said fares from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak and Sabah start from RM119 and RM169 all-in one-way on Economy Class and RM799 and RM899 on Business Class respectively and travellers between Sabah and Sarawak can enjoy fares starting from RM99 on Economy Class or RM429 on Business Class.

Meanwhile, Firefly is offering fares from RM69 to RM159 for immediate travel which will be operated by its ATR72-500 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

MASwings, the Borneo arline, is offering fares starting from RM136 all-in one-way to destinations including Miri (MYY) to Mulu (MZV), Sandakan (SDK) to Lahad Datu (LDU), and Bintulu (BTU) to Sibu (SBW), serviced by its ATR72-500 aircraft.

“Travellers can also enjoy fares from RM146 all-in one- way from SDK to TWU, BKI to Labuan (LBU), and MYY to LBU, BTU and Limbang (LMN).

“Meanwhile, fares from BKI to LDU, MZV and from MYY to SBW start from RM186, whereas fares from KCH to LMN and MZV start from RM206 all-in one-way,” it said.

This promotion is currently in effect and will end on Feb 28 for travel between Feb 5 to Aug 31, 2023. -Bernama