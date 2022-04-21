MAG posts turnaround in 2021 with restructuring, stronger cargo performance

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) saw a turnaround in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation of RM433 million for the financial year ended 2021 compared with a loss of RM1.76 billion in the preceding year, following strategies underlined in its enhanced Long-Term Business Plan 2.0 (LTBP2.0).

It elaborated that this was driven through strong cargo performance by MAB Kargo, which generated RM3 billion revenue as a result of high global demand, allowing increased freighter and belly utilisation via passenger-to cargo flights.

Despite a 62% lower passenger traffic and reduced capacity by 71% in 2021, Malaysia Airlines recorded 57% higher yield in passenger revenue, assisted by its Airline Revenue Maximization Solution.

MAG stated that the restructuring it took in 2021 presented it an opportunity to repair its balance sheet and address decades-long legacy issues, resulting in a reduction in the group’s liabilities of over RM15 billion, and eliminating RM10 billion in debt. It pointed out lower operating cost from its cost savings/avoidance initiatives across the group as well as lower leasing cost post its successful restructuring further contributed to the improved performance in 2021.

In April last year, the group had launched its Sustainability Blueprint which aims to promote socio-economic development and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, in which it saved 2.6 million kg of jet fuel across its cargo and commercial flights.

On outlook, MAG sees the gradual reopening of international borders resulting in a strong uptake in passenger demand and sales contributing to the group’s cash balance which remains solid.

It believes cargo operations will continue to lead the market as the demand for cargo movement in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow by 5%.

“Malaysian Airlines and its sister airlines will gradually add capacity for both domestic and international routes, expecting to achieve more than 70% capacity to pre-pandemic level. Firefly has reinstated its jet operations from new hub, Penang International Airport starting April 11, 2022,” said the group in a statement today.

MAG also stated that the current Russia-Ukraine conflict has raised concerns and challenges in managing operational cost, which is directly impacted by the escalating fuel price.

It noted that fuel price at current levels of US$110 per barrel (pb) to US$130 pb makes up to 40% - 45% of the group’s total operational cost, an increase of about 35% - 40% from a year ago.

“All companies within the group have taken immediate steps to manage the impact of higher fuel cost,” it said.

MAG also outlined that safety remains the top priority, noting that measures have been taken to avoid the conflict zone.