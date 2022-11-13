Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Nepal

MOSCOW: A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Saturday, India’s National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the centre’s statement, the earthquake occurred at 14:27 GMT with a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to Sputnik, the quake’s epicentre was located 212 kilometres southeast of India’s city of Joshimath, All India Radio reported.

This comes three days after a 5.6 magnitude quake claimed at least six lives in Nepal. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake’s source was also at a depth of 10 kilometres.-Bernama