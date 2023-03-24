Magnitude 5.6 earthquake rattles northwestern Iran, 82 people injured

ANKARA: At least 82 people were injured as a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Iran’s northwestern province of West Azerbaijan on Friday, local authorities said.

Anadolu Agency reported Amir Abbas Jafari, the director general of crisis management in West Azerbaijan province in a statement said said several buildings were damaged in the earthquake in the cities of Khoy and Salmas.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement that the earthquake was recorded at a depth of seven kilometres (some five miles) and was also felt in the eastern Turkish provinces of Van and Hakkari, it added. -Bernama