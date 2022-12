SAN FRANCISCO: A 6.4-magnitude earthquake jolted 12 km west-south-west of Ferndale City in the US state of California at 1034 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

According to Xinhua, the epicentre, with a depth of 16.1 km, was determined to be at 40.523 degrees north latitude and 124.393 degrees west longitude. No tsunami warning, watch or threat were issued after the quake.-Bernama