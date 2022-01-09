Mah Sing aims to launch properties worth RM2.4b in 2022

PETALING JAYA: Mah Sing Group Bhd has achieved its sales target of RM1.6 billion for the financial year ended Dec 31, 2021, and aims to launch RM2.4 billion worth of properties this year.

The 2021 sales achievement was mainly driven by its core strategy in digital marketing and affordable properties offered in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Johor.

The group believes that the pace of property market recovery will accelerate if global and domestic economic growth remain stable. Mah Sing said it will continue to create affordable range properties, recognising that the younger generation has a significant need for such residences.

The majority of the 2021 property sales were from the affordable range M Series, which are located throughout in Klang Valley, Penang, and Johor. Key earnings contributors include M Vertica, M Centura, M Luna, and Meridin East.