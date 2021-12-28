Mah Sing optimistic on property sector’s prospects

PETALING JAYA: Mah Sing Group Bhd is optimistic about the property industry’s prospects in the medium to long term due to robust demand from the young population.

“The impact of the pandemic has influenced the property market in Malaysia in the past two years, which resulted in a change in consumer demands and poses new challenges for property players. The group foresees that the pace of revival can be accelerated, provided global and domestic economic growth is stable,“ it said in a statement.

The group released its forecast on the market performance and property trends in 2022 based on its 2021 property take-up rate. It said the employment rate in various sectors has increased. To some extent, this will improve purchasing power in the real estate sector.

Rental demand is likely to increase next year as a result of the opening of travel borders, with more foreign expats, business partners, tourists, and foreign students contributing to total growth.

“It is beneficial to home buyers who aspire to buy properties as an investment. Residents in Kuala Lumpur are looking for condominiums and serviced residences between 1,000 and 1,200 sq ft and priced between RM1,500 and RM2,000 per month,” Mah Sing said.

It added that the property market will revive in 2022 and the group will ensure its products are aligned with market sentiment and meet the pent-up demand for affordable housing.

“We will leverage the strengths of digital platforms to boost sales by streamlining processes from awareness to payments,“ it said.

As the economy recovers, the group offers a range of affordable property development called M Series in its “reinvent affordability” campaign to encourage customers and homeowners to be prudent in property purchase within their means.

Mah Sing founder and group managing director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum (pix) said the M Series segment offers property units at 700 sq ft with a selling price of RM318,000. He said the price was based on Bank Negara Malaysia’s Financial Stability Review First Half 2021 Report that indicated properties priced below RM500,000 accounted for more than 80% of housing transactions.

“The group aspires to be Malaysia’s leader in affordable housing, continuing to provide reasonably priced homes with premium features in strategic areas to meet the country’s expanding demand,“ Leong said in the statement.

Mah Sing said the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed the homebody economy into the mainstream.

“People work, manage businesses, and study from the comfort of their homes. The new norm culture is in line with Mah Sing’s vision to reinvent and enhance modern-day Malaysian living. The group is incorporating design elements that are appropriate for the new norm. For example, M Oscar provides a dedicated workspace within a residence, a conducive co-working environment with a community-driven atmosphere.

“M Astra uses contactless technology for access to common areas and facility floors, and delivery parcel lockers will be available to reduce physical contact. The M Series products are suitable for the live-work lifestyle. We evolve to meet the market demands by reinventing the definition of affordability to provide home buyers with affordable luxury,“ it said.