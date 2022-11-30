Mah Sing’s Q3 net profit rises to RM47.06m

KUALA LUMPUR: Mah Sing Group Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter (Q3) ended Sept 30, 2022, increased to RM47.06 million from RM40.17 million in the same quarter last year.

Revenue, meanwhile, surged to RM671.12 million from RM364.57 million previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia on Nov 30.

For the nine-month period ended Sept 30, 2022, Mah Sing said the property development segment recorded an operating profit of RM247.5 million on the back of RM1.3 billion revenue, at 30.8% and 41.3%, respectively, higher than the operating profit and revenue recorded a year ago.

“The higher revenue and operating profit were mainly driven by higher property sales and revenue recognition of property projects under construction.

“The group’s property sales for the nine-month period ended Sept 30, 2022 increased 32% to RM1.69 billion (including land sales of RM115 million) from RM1.28 billion in the same period last year,” it said.

The group said it achieved RM640 million in new sales, including land sales of RM66 million for Q3, the highest quarterly sales recorded since 2017.

With nine months of cumulative sales of RM1.69 billion, including land sales of RM115 million, Mah Sing said it is well on track to achieve the full-year sales target of RM2 billion, of which the unbilled sales position has grown to RM2.29 billion, providing more than one year of future property revenue visibility.

“New launches during the quarter have garnered overwhelming response, with a 96% take-up rate for M Senyum Phase 2 in Salak Tinggi and a 100% take-up rate for M Panora Phase 1A in Rawang during the weekend launches in August and September, respectively.

“Registration of interests has also been strong for upcoming projects such as M Astra in Setapak, M Nova in Kepong, and the upcoming new phases of M Senyum (Phase 3), M Panora (Phase 1B) as well as the Meridin East (Jasmine and Erica West) in Johor Baru,” it added. - Bernama