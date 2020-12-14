Mahathir: Govt may fall tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has indicated a possible government collapse when the third reading of Budget 2021 is tabled tomorrow, and put himself in the running to lead the country with the backing of all the MPs.

He also called on the 222 elected politicians to choose wisely should the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government fall.

“If the government falls, there will be a need for a new government. Unless we have a general election, the only way to form a new government is for the MPs to choose a government dedicated to serving the people,” Mahathir said in a special press conference with Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

The former prime minister said he does not have a line-up for a new government if the current coalition falls, but wants to see people who are interested in serving the people.

Meanwhile, Razaleigh said the current government does not breed confidence from an economic standpoint.

“There is no proper structure to convince foreign investment, and this is a big problem. Our currency is hurt, and when there is no economic growth, there are no job opportunities and unemployment will rise. Many have lost their jobs due to the flailing economy, and not as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Both senior politicians vowed to come up with a plan to make Malaysia known as the “Asian Tigers” again.

Mahathir ended the press conference by saying if he gets the support of everybody, “I will be PM tomorrow.”