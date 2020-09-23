Mahathir: Not the first time Anwar claiming to have majority support

PETALING JAYA: This is not the first time Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has said he has the support of MPs to form a new government, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said today.

“We will have to wait to see if this is another episode of making claims that cannot be substantiated,” The Edge Singapore quoted Mahathir saying over Zoom at Nutanix’s ASEAN CIO Virtual Summit

Anwar had also made an announcement on having majority support of MPs in September 2008.

In today’s press conference, Anwar said he was supposed to meet the King on Tuesday morning but was unable to as the latter was undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN)

“I have a strong, convincing and formidable majority. It will be a strong government, its not four, five or six but close to two-thirds’ (majority).

“With a clear and indisputable support and majority behind me, the government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has fallen,” Anwar added.