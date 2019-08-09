Mahathir, Siti Hasmah host luncheon for Jokowi, Iriana

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, today hosted a luncheon for visiting Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, Iriana Joko Widodo, at Seri Perdana, the official residence of the prime minister.

Dr Mahathir had driven Joko, popularly known as Jokowi, in a Proton Persona car to Seri Perdana from the Prime Minister’s Office at Perdana Putra where the two leaders had a four-eyed meeting.

The lunch spread had cucur udang, tauhu goreng, kerabu pucuk paku and kerabu urap nangka for starters; grilled lamb, sambal sotong petai, gulai lemak udang and ayam percik with nasi telur Terengganu and nasi kuning for the main course and bubur som som and bubur pulut hitam for dessert.

Teh tarik, a popular tea beverage among Malaysians, was also served.

A source at the Prime Minister’s Office said Dr Mahathir had handpicked Malaysian celebrity chef, Chef Wan, to prepare the dishes for the luncheon.

Jokowi and Iriana arrived yesterday for a two-day visit to Malaysia.

It is the Indonesian president’s first official visit following his re-election for the second term on April 17, and it is aimed at strengthening Indonesia-Malaysia relations.

Meanwhile, Chef Wan, whose real name is Datuk Redzuawan Ismail, when approached at Seri Perdana, said Dr Mahathir and 22 members of his family came for lunch at his restaurant, De.Wan 1958, in Kuala Lumpur last Sunday to celebrate Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah’s 63rd wedding anniversary.

The following day, he said, he received a telephone call requesting him to prepare lunch for 60 people in conjunction with the official visit of the Indonesian president.

He said most of the dishes for today’s luncheon was prepared at the restaurant and a few at Seri Perdana. — Bernama