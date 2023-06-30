Mahathir staying out of state election

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he would not be contesting in the upcoming state polls but will be active in supporting those who are in the fray, in line with the principles of the “Malay Proclamation”.

He said he is willing to meet Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin following the latter’s decision to discuss the Malay Proclamation.

On Monday, Muhyiddin said he would meet Mahathir to discuss the matter, and that the 12 points listed in the Malay Proclamation document are something Bersatu stands by as the foundation of its struggle.

“My meeting with Muhyiddin is to explain the purpose of the Malay Proclamation, which aims to support the Malay community as a whole.”

He said there would be more roadshows to explain in detail about the 12 points listed in the Malay Proclamation.

On the coming state polls, Mahathir, who spoke during a special conference on Wednesday, said: “Our vote will determine the future of our children and grandchildren. We will field enough candidates in the hope of being able to form state governments.”

The six states going to the polls are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

On his visit to Europe, Mahathir said Europeans have lost their direction because everything there is about supporting the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) and the rainbow flag.

“Even when there is a (stage) play, it is about supporting LGBT. We used the Europeans as an example previously because of how they carried themselves. But nowadays, they wear torn clothing and very ‘unique hairdos’.

“There are also no moral values. Can you imagine a man marrying another man, and a woman marrying another woman? Many don’t marry and have children. European moral values are collapsing and we cannot look at them. We have to look East.”

On interest rates and doing away with the US dollar, Mahathir said he proposed a special trading currency for East Asia, but the Americans shot it down.

He said the US dollar is very strong because people need it to pay for trade.

He added that it is time for other currencies to be used for trading.

Asked about Pemuda standing on its own in the polls, he said it would achieve little if it just won a few seats as the intention should be to form the government.

With regard to the Ukraine-Russia war, he questioned why the leaders of Ukraine are trying to get the whole world involved in the war, when countries are more interested in trading with Russia.

He said Nato is busy arming Ukraine to test Russia, but are not (directly) involved in the war.

He added that it is the Ukrainians who are getting killed while Nato stays out of it.