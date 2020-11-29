Mahathir urges Malaysians to be resilient, not resort to suicide

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (pix) urged Malaysians to be patient and have resilience in battling the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen a surge of suicide cases.

Mahathir posted this message on his social media platforms following a recent report that 266 Malaysians committed suicide between March and October during the movement control order.

“Of late, there have been daily reports of Malaysians committing or attempting suicide. I know there are many who have lost hope in enduring this tremendous challenge,” he said.

“I hope we can be patient and resilient to endure this. I know it is one thing to watch from afar and sympathise than to personally endure it. But I am sure we will overcome this.

“God will not test us if he knows we cannot endure. Be confident, there will be light at the end of the tunnel, and we shall overcome this together.”

The main factors of the suicides were believed to be job losses, family and marriage problems.