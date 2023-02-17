MAHB appoints ex-Federal Court judge Zainun Ali as chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has appointed Tan Sri Zainun Ali as its non-independent non-executive chairman, effective today.

In a statement today, MAHB said Zainun had previously helmed the company from Jan 18, 2019, to Aug 11, 2020.

Currently, Zainun is a Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) director, a director with Allianz Malaysia Bhd (AMB) and a consultant in the legal firm of Zain & Co.

“She sits as a judge in the administrative tribunal of the Islamic Development Bank of Jeddah and is a registered arbitrator at the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC).

“She also sits on the advisory board of the United Nations (UN) Global Judicial Integrity Network and is the deputy chairman of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC),” MAHB said.

Prior to entering the corporate world, Zainun was a member of the Malaysian judiciary, retiring as a Federal Court judge in 2018.

“Her stellar career on the bench saw her handing down several landmark judgments which have impacted Malaysian jurisprudence,” MAHB added. -Bernama