MAHB echoes government’s commitment to ensure holistic, sustainable aviation industry recovery

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), which received the visit of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) president Salvatore Sciacchitano at the KL International Airport (KLIA) today, has echoed the Malaysian government’s commitment towards ensuring a holistic and sustainable aviation industry recovery.

“All our efforts in the last two years and moving forward plans are geared towards sustainability,” managing director Datuk Iskandar Mahmood said in a statement.

He said on top of ensuring safety in the new normal for passengers, the airport operator has been collaborating with various stakeholders to promote travel and tourism to Malaysia.

“It also includes expanding network connectivity by incentivising airlines to either resume operations or introduce new routes, as well as implementing safe and seamless airport processes,” he said.

He said MAHB is also embarking on its efforts in various digitalisation initiatives to make passenger experience at the airport better and more convenient further in the future.

During the visit, Sciacchitano was briefed on MAHB’s plans towards sustainable recovery and the airport operator’s initiatives in upholding aviation safety and security.

Sciacchitano, who is on a working visit to Malaysia, was also provided with an overview of MAHB’s operational undertakings as well as its efforts in reducing carbon emissions and notable achievements in enhancing service standards.-Bernama