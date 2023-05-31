MAHB expects 31,600 travellers for haj season, running at full capacity

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is operating at full capacity to facilitate pilgrims at its network of airports across the country.

MAHB expects more than 31,600 pilgrims to travel through its airports this Haj season.

Malaysia Airports managing director, Datuk Iskandar Mizal stated that the increase in passenger traffic during the Haj season this year is anticipated to contribute to a 12 per cent to 28 per cent rise in monthly total passenger movements for Malaysia from May to July 2023.

He said that both the governments of Malaysia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) are continuing the Makkah Route initiative where Malaysian Haj pilgrims enjoy KSA immigration pre-clearance at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) Terminal 1 itself, thus reducing their waiting time upon reaching their destination.

“Our operational plan for the Haj season is all encompassing as we aim to provide the best airport experience for the pilgrims.

‘We have prepared a dedicated holding lounge at Gate C16 and C17 for this pre-clearance process which is manned by immigration officials from both countries.

“The spacious 500-seater holding lounge at KUL Terminal 1 offers comfort and convenience to the pilgrims.

“In addition, buggy services to ferry pilgrims to the lounge are also available from Gate C11, where they step off the special Haj buses that directly enter the airside,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 114 special chartered flights by Malaysia Airlines and Saudi Airlines will be used to fly all Malaysian pilgrims to the Holy Land.

Seven airports managed by MAHB, namely KL International Airport, Penang International Airport, Kuching International Airport, Kota Kinabalu International Airport, Sultan Abdul Halim Airport, Sultan Ismail Petra Airport and Sultan Mahmud Airport are in close coordination with Lembaga Tabung Haji in ferrying the pilgrims for the Haj pilgrimage. -Bernama