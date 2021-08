KUALA LUMPUR: The tender for Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s (KLIA) Automated People Mover (APM) is now at the final stage of the evaluation process, Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) said.

In a statement today, the airport operator group said it has identified a final shortlist of APM bidders to replace its ageing Aerotrains after completing a technical evaluation stage.

“The shortlisted bidders are being evaluated on their commercial offers.

“Malaysia Airports’ tender approach puts a priority on first meeting its business objectives as well as the project’s technical and performance requirements,” said MAHB.

It also said that all submissions had been evaluated objectively and fairly according to the set requirements.

In addition, MAHB said that bidders that do not meet these requirements would not proceed to the final commercial evaluation stage and all unsuccessful bidders have been duly informed of their status.

“All three Aerotrains that are currently in operation at KLIA are due for replacement as the assets are approaching their end-of-life stage.

“Two of the Aerotrains have been in service since the airport first opened in 1998 with a third train added in 2010,” said MAHB, adding that the replacement trains are expected to be able to cater to the airport’s future growth.

In 1998, KLIA’s Terminal 1 annual traffic movement was 13 million passengers whereas, in 2019, it had reached 29 million passengers, said the statement.

The tender is expected to be concluded over the next couple of months and MAHB said it would make the appropriate announcement once a formal award is approved by the board. -Bernama