MAHB to implement A-CDM system for operational efficiency at KLIA

SEPANG: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) will be implementing the Airport Collaborative Decision-Making (A-CDM) integrated system to increase the operational efficiency at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

A-CDM integrates the operations of the airport, air traffic control, airlines and ground handlers via a unified platform, enabling collaborative decision-making and common situational awareness, as well as maximising the exchange of information.

MAHB managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood said the A-CDM system aims to improve service standards with the collaboration of seven airport stakeholders, allowing decisions to be made based on more accurate and higher quality information.

The seven stakeholders are the Civil Authority of Malaysia, Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air, Aerodarat, Pos Aviation and Ground Team Red.

“A-CDM uses real-time data which is accessible to everyone for smoother process flow management and allows national aviation players to improve their service,” he told reporters after signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the stakeholders.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the Transport Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Isham Ishak here today.

Iskandar Mizal said the A-CDM will be implemented once the data integration and certain parameters have been completed.

“Previously during the pre-COVID-19 period, the focus was on performance, efficiency and profitability, but with the current rebound in the aviation sector, now is the best time for all parties to come together to increase productivity,“ he said.

According to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), 18 airports in the Asia Pacific have already implemented A-CDM, while 23 others are in the midst of implementing the system. — Bernama