Mahdzir Khalid: 'Kalih Bagi Sama' campaign does not go against democratic practises

ALOR SETAR: The ‘Kalih Bagi Sama’ campaign launched by the state Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) in preparation for the upcoming state election does not contradict the country’s democratic practises, said Kedah BN chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix).

He said the campaign offers voters in the state the option of choosing candidates from BN and PH in the state election to ensure that a new state government that is aligned with the Unity Government can be formed.

“Therefore, I think using the ‘Kalih Bagi Sama’ in their election campaigns is the rights of the respective parties.

“To me, it does not go against democratic practises,” he told a press conference after chairing a meeting on Kedah BN manifesto preparation here last night.

He said this in response to the recent statement by Kedah Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, who described ‘Kalih Bagi Sama’ as an ‘unnatural political campaign’ that did not reflect democracy and was not in line with the Federal Constitution.

In the meantime, Mahdzir said the seat distribution between BN and PH for the upcoming state election is almost complete, with only two out of 36 seats remaining to be decided by the central leadership of both coalitions. -Bernama