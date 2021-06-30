Maid gets six months’ jail, RM3,000 fine for stealing employer’s jewellery

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian maid who stole her employer’s jewellery was sentenced to six months in prison and fined RM3,000 in default three months’ jail, by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Nik Fadli Nik Azlan handed down the sentence on Supriani, 41, after she pleaded guilty to stealing a gold bracelet and ring worth RM3,000 belonging to Mohd Izzuddin Makhtar, 32, at a house in Jalan Halamanda, Gombak, here, at 10pm on June 25.

The charge framed under Section 381 of the Penal Code provides for a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine.

The accused was also sentenced to four months in jail after she pleaded guilty to threatening Mohd Izzuddin with a knife at the same place, time and date.

The offence under Section 506 of the Penal Code carries a two-year jail sentence or a fine or both.

The court ordered the prison sentences to run concurrently from the date of arrest on June 26.

According to the facts of the case, on the day of the incident, the victim had asked the accused about his gold bracelet and ring which were found in her suitcase but the maid denied stealing the items and suddenly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened her employer. — Bernama