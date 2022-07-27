MAIDAM to distribute RM23 mln to 25,000 hardcore poor in August

KUALA BERANG: The Terengganu Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIDAM) will distribute a one-off special aid totalling RM23 million to assist about 25,000 poor and hardcore poor in the state from next month.

Its chief executive officer, Assoc Prof Dr Ahmad Azrin Adnan said this was the highest amount of financial aid ever distributed by MAIDAM so far, which is between RM800 and RM1,000 for each household head, depending on the number of family members.

“Previously, the most we distributed was RM700 only, but we have increased the amount due to the economic effects of late.

“Based on MAIDAM data, there are 21,197 poor and hardcore poor families in Terengganu thus far, but due to the rising inflation and economic downturn, we expect an additional 3,000 families to be categorised under the groups,” he said.

He told reporters this when presenting assistance to five families who were victims of the storm in Kampung Bukit Kolam, Ajil, near here, today.

He added that MAIDAM had also distributed RM300,000 in assistance to storm and fire victims statewide in the past seven months.-Bernama