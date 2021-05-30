MAIK to act on preachers going against govt’s policies in curbing Covid-19

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) will take action against any preacher or imam whose lectures contradict the government’s policies on the use of vaccines in curbing Covid-19 infection.

Its deputy president Zulkifle Ab Rahman said MAIK views the matter seriously and would monitor the situation in the state with the cooperation of district heads.

“These credential preachers have a huge influence on the community but if they are the reason behind the refusal of the vaccines, we fear the situation will worsen,“ he told reporters after presenting essential supplies for frontliners at MAIK office lobby, Lundang, here today.

At the ceremony, Zulkifle handed over the necessities such as face masks and hand sanitiser worth almost RM10,000 to Pasir Mas district officer Hazmi Abdul Hamid for frontline workers at the district vaccination centre (PPV). — Bernama