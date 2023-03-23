MAINPP prohibits preachers without credentials to teach in mosques, surau

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) prohibits any party that does not have credentials or does not have permission from the religious authorities to teach, deliver speeches or explain about Islam, including lectures and sermons in mosques and surau in the state.

MAINPP secretary Datuk Samsudin Bakar said the order to determine the procedure for the use of mosques and surau in Penang was effective immediately, as per the circular issued today.

“The rules are in line with the Islamic Religious Administration Enactment (State of Penang) 2004 and the Kariah Committee and Mosque Officers Regulations 1997. MAINPP stresses that the ‘kariah’ (parish) or surau committee can organise any activity in the form of religious talks, lectures, or knowledge sharing which meets the conditions outlined.

“Five-time obligatory prayers and other congregational prayers such as tarawih are only allowed to be led by appointed imams or those authorised by the state authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

He said MAINPP also stipulated that every preacher on duty must read the entire text of the sermon prepared by the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAIPP) without additions or amendments.

Samsudin said guest preachers were also prohibited from delivering sermons unless they had permission from the state’s religious authorities.

He said that the lectures or sermons delivered must not touch upon issues of party politics and racial or religious sensitivities and must maintain politeness in terms of the language used.

“It is also not allowed to distribute, sell, hang, paste or display any form of publication that contains beliefs, ideologies or doctrines that may touch on the sensitivities of any party in the mosque or surau building and its grounds,“ he said.

He said non-Muslims may enter the mosque and prayer room with the permission of the mosque management on the condition that they maintain good conduct and behavior, respecting the sanctity of the place of worship.

According to him, the rules also stipulate that individuals who hold political positions - including those who have been election candidates within a five-year period - are prohibited from leading prayers, delivering sermons or lectures, or inaugurating any programme organised by mosques and surau, except for MAINPP members.

“In addition, MAINPP also prohibits the organisation of any event by political parties or non-governmental organisations (NGOs) related to politics,“ he said. -Bernama