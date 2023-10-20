MAINPP receives RM400,000 in contributions for Palestinian cause

TASEK GELUGOR: The Penang State Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) today received humanitarian aid amounting to almost RM400,000 to be channelled to the Palestinian people.

The contributions, among others, came from the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, the Penang State Government, the corporate sector, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The donation was received by MAINPP deputy chairman Datuk Dr Roslan Ahmad and witnessed by Ahmad Fuzi and Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid in a ceremony held at Masjid Jamek Simpang Tiga here, today.

Mohamad said the state government had presented a donation of RM50,000 while the rest came from various parties including those collected from the public at all mosques and surau during Friday prayers on Oct 13 and today.

“We hope these donations can help Muslims in Palestine, especially in Gaza,“ he said, adding that all mosques and surau throughout Penang were urged to continue reading the ‘qunut nazilah’ in Friday prayers as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since Oct 7.-Bernama