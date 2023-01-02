Maintain cleanliness or face action, eatery owners told

IPOH: In line with Visit Ipoh Year 2023, and with the expected increase in the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists here, operators of food premises are urged to maintain the highest level of cleanliness or face legal action by authorities.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said enforcement action will be taken to further improve the cleanliness of food outlets in the city.

“The Ipoh City Council has stepped up its monitoring activities to ensure the level of cleanliness of premises, places where food is prepared and the cleanliness of toilets is up to mark.

“We will step up enforcement activities every day. If it is necessary to take the case to court, we will do so to ensure owners comply with the cleanliness regulations,” he said after the council meeting yesterday. – Bernama