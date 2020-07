KUALA LUMPUR: The Movement Control Order (MCO) has entered its 106th day while the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) is in its 22nd day which will see more economic sectors, including tourism sub-sectors, allowed to resume operations today.

Under consideration is that all the sectors which are allowed to resume operations are complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

This is because SOP compliance is a measure of the country’s recovery process towards being Covid-19 pandemic-free, while allowing the government to come up with an exit strategy after more than three months of being ‘enveloped’ by the virus with no vaccine in sight.

While there has been some concern among the public over the relaxation granted by the government, the Covid-19 infection in the country seems to be under control.

This was acknowledged by Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who said that while various economic sectors including the tourism sub-sectors were allowed to resume operations, the spread of Covid-19 cases within the community was under control.

He said that to ensure the country’s smooth recovery process the government provided SOP to all sectors, as compliance with SOP was a key factor in breaking the chain of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from granting relaxation to various economic sectors, the government has also allowed reopening of childcare centres and kindergartens starting today after similar permission was given to students sitting for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM), Sijil Vokasional Malaysia (SVM), Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan (STPM) and Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) on June 24.

However, all these sectors need to adhere to the SOP in addition to good personal hygiene practices that need to be prioritised wherever they are and regardless of their age.

In addition, for those wanting to engage in recreational and leisure activities including taking children to a water theme park, self-discipline is the utmost important factor in ensuring that the transmission of Covid-19 can be successfully broken as intended by the government.

Likewise, those who want to pamper themselves at a wellness spa or foot massage, they have to make sure the premises they visit not only record temperature readings but also implement all other precautionary measures.

Lest we forget, our ‘mok de and pok de’, who have been invited to attend various social events including weddings this weekend, as senior citizens are a high risk group they are expected to maintain social distancing as well as wearing face masks and refraining from shaking hands with other guests. -Bernama