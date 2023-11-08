Maintaining political stability crucial to boost patriotism

IPOH: Maintaining political stability in the country is crucial, as it not only improves the economy and citizens' well-being but also fosters patriotism.

That was the opinion of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris’ (UPSI) Faculty of Human Development, Department of Guidance and Counseling lecturer, Professor Dr Mohammad Aziz Shah Mohamed Arip, adding that political instability causes economic instability, affecting people.

High living costs, increasing prices of goods, and other factors have made the younger generation focus mainly on survival, causing them to temporarily neglect the significance of independence.

“Yet, with political stability, there's an influx of foreign investment, economic growth, improved living standards, and reduced corruption. This would undoubtedly make Malaysians not only proud but also more adept at cultivating a deep love for the country,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

According to him, apart from political stability, it is important to cultivate a sense of patriotism in the younger generation and the general population, so they don't merely reserve their patriotic feelings for the national month alone.

It is time for the authorities to seek solutions, and not just wait until Aug 31 for everyone to start thinking about how to celebrate the occasion, he added.

“We suggest that prominent figures in the country, such as politicians, community leaders, and social media influencers, increase activities which demonstrate their love for the nation by raising the Jalur Gemilang.

“Social media is currently the most effective platform, and should be maximised to cultivate a sense of love for the country and patriotism among families so that we can maintain our independence,” he added.

Meanwhile, Perak Malaysian Association of Youth Clubs (MAYC) chairman, Muhammad Naim Al-Amin Saharudin, said that the “Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” theme carries profound significance for Malaysians, representing 66 years of the country’s independence.

“I notice that certain groups are treating the significant date of Aug 31 lightly, merely considering it a public holiday. This attitude weakens and diminishes the genuine essence and spirit of independence,“ he added.

“We should re-evaluate why this issue (independence) is among us, and expect the task to rest on the shoulders of government agencies. It's truly disheartening,” he said.

Muhammad Naim Al-Amin also urged both the youth and community to ensure a meaningful national month celebration this year.

“I hope that youth associations and NGOs will always support every programme, including organising activities related to the National Day celebration, to further enliven the celebration this year,” he said.

“Thu far, I have noticed a rather subdued display of the Jalur Gemilang, from business premises, private offices, and homes. It is our hope that such a situation will change soon,” he said. -Bernama