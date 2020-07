IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah (pix) has consented for all surau that are registered with the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) to be opened for Friday prayer during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), effective this Friday.

MAIPk chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the decision was made following advice by the Perak Fatwa Committee and based on guidelines provided by the National Security Council and the Health Ministry.

As for surau at institutions of learning, army camps, police barracks, government departments and offices, he said they were also allowed to open, but they had to have appropriate prayer space and be able to meet the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The number of the congregation for the Friday prayer at the surau concerned is based on the actual capacity of the prayer hall by taking into account the SOP which sets the distance of one meter from one member of the congregation to the other,” he said in a statement here today.

For the time being, he said, Friday prayer in mosques and surau is only opened for Malaysians and checks should be conducted before they were allowed to enter the prayer hall.

“Additional practices that accompany the ‘fardhu’ (compulsory) prayers, such as the Qabliah and Ba’diah prayers, wirid and lectures between Maghrib and Isyak prayers, morning lecture after the Subuh prayer, can be held in mosques and surau, but to not exceed 30 minutes and in compliance with the prescribed SOP,” he added.

Shahrul Azam said the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) would issue a list of the surau that met the criteria for performing the Friday prayer, as well as the conditions and criteria, as well as guidelines, to be observed by the surau to hold the Friday prayer.

“These directives and regulations should be applied and observed with immediate effect immediately until any new directive is issued by MAIPk,“ he added. -Bernama