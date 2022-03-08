MAIPs applies to intervene in Loh’s divorce petition

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has filed an application to intervene in a divorce petition at the High Court here, between a single mother, Loh Siew Hong and ex-husband Muhammad Nagahswaran Muniandy, who converted to Islam with their three children.

Lawyer Datuk Zainul Rijal Abu Bakar representing MAIPs said in a statement today the application was filed through Messrs Zainul Rijal yesterday (March 7) so that the religious authority would have locus standi to apply for a variation on the terms of the sole custody order granted to Loh.

In the divorce petition, Loh, 34, has been granted sole custody, care and control over their three children, 14-year-old twin girls and a 10-year-old boy.

Zainul Rijal said because the children had converted to Islam and registered in Perlis, MAIPs was responsible for ensuring they get access to the rights as new converts (mualaf).

“It is also to give MAIPs access to providing assistance, guidance and education on Islam to the three children as well as offer financial support from tithe funds and other assistance allowed by syarak (Islamic law) through their mother.

“Loh will also be given guidance to raise her children in a conducive environment according to Islamic law, but not limited to only halal and haram food but also involved other matters,” he said adding that despite being in Loh’s custody, the children can be seen expressing desire through their actions to remain in Islam and still practising the religion.

He said the application to intervene would not deny Loh’s rights as the children’s mother and MAIPs hoped that no one would play the religious or racist sentiments to ignite hate.

“MAIPs would like to emphasise that it does not interfere or side with any party in the dispute between Loh and Muhammad Magahswaran and its role is only to take care of the children’s welfare and ensure that their faith is safeguarded and that they get financial, educational and social support,“ he said.

On Feb 21, the three siblings who were under the care of the Social Welfare Department were released to Loh after the High Court allowed the habeas corpus application that she had filed.

In her notice of motion, filed through Messrs SS Thind on Feb 13, Loh named Nazirah Nanthakumari Abdullah as the first respondent and an unnamed party that she claimed to have her three children as the second respondent.

Loh is seeking a writ of habeas corpus or other appropriate orders by the court to compel the children’s immediate release from the private custody of the respondents, and for the children to be returned to her.-Bernama