KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has channeled an additional allocation of RM1.02 million as emergency aid for MAIPs mosques to distribute to alleviate the burden faced by asnaf (tithe recipients) in the state.

Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail(pix) said the additional allocation was set aside following the government’s decision to extend the total lockdown until June 28.

“It is hoped that the initiative would get the cooperation from all mosque committees in ensuring that the aid will really benefit the recipients according to MAIPs’ objectives and guidelines, as well as the aspiration of zakat payers,” he said as quoted in the statement issued by MAIPs today.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin said the additional allocation was specifically meant for those who were affected by the lockdown, but not listed as recipients of the MAIPs Stimulus Aid for Asnaf totalling RM5.45 million announced on June 11.-Bernama