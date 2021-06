SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) has allocated RM2 million to help 20,000 Muslim families affected by Covid-19, said its secretary Dr Ahmad Shahir Makhtar.

Ahmad Shahir in a statement today said the funds totalling RM1.514 million from the Mais Fidyah Programme launched on Dec 28 2020, have been distributed to 15,418 families, especially the B40 group, those who have lost their jobs or laid off without pay and those whose salary has been reduced.

“The contribution in the form of food packs were distributed to eligible applicants with the help of Mais Fidyah Strategic Partners (RSAFM) comprising the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS), Teraju Ekonomi Asnaf (TERAS), non-governmental Islamic organisations, mosques and surau in the areas involved, “ he said.

Ahmad Shahir said RSAFM had helped to update and confirm the information needed as well as in distributing the aid.

He said Mais hoped that the donations received would to some extent help ease the people’s burden especially the household heads affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Mais calls on Muslims in Selangor who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and are in need of basic food supplies to participate in the programme by contacting any of our strategic partners,“ he said adding that they could also contact the programme secretariat officers Ustazah Hafizatul Akmal Abd Jalil at 019-264 6277 or Amirah Addilah Mohd Johari at 017-327 2069. -Bernama