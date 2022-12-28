MAIWP allocates RM6m to assist flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has allocated RM6 million to help flood victims, especially in the east coast states.

MAIWP chairman, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar, said of the total allocation, RM1 million will be channelled to the state Islamic Religious Councils in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

He said that another RM2 million has been allocated for the flood relief mission and to provide items such as electric water jugs, mats, batik and pelikat sarongs, as well as cleaning tools.

Meanwhile, RM1 million was channelled in the form of food baskets and prayer kits, via the Musa’adah Squad, an agency under the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

“The allocation of RM6 million is zakat (tithe) money collected from zakat payers, and we are grateful to all of them,” he told reporters after the presentation of MAIWP INSANI Squad vests at Darul Kifayah MAIWP, Batu Caves here, today.

At the same time, MAIWP has also mobilised its INSANI Squad to Kelantan and Terengganu, starting today until Friday (Dec 30).

Mohd Daud said a total of 108 MAIWP officers, as well as from MAIWP subsidiaries and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), were involved in distributing aid to the recipients, which included 1,500 flood victims in each affected state.

“At the initial stage, there may be a lot of support, but post-flood, it requires energy and manpower for those affected, especially to clean the house and try to restore it to its original state.

“Hence, today, the MAIWP INSANI squad will contribute energy and strength to assist flood victims, on top of our financial assistance and contributions,” he said.-Bernama