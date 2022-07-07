MAIWP channels aid of RM1.062 million for flood victims in Baling

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) is contributing RM1.062 million to help victims affected by the floods in Baling, Kedah.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar said the contribution, which is from tithe collection, would be channeled through the council’s Taqwa Foundation.

“This contribution covers assistance for house building, amounting RM270,000, for three houses that were destroyed in the flood, and RM1,000 financial assistance amounting to RM672,000 to 672 household heads affected by the floods.

“It also includes RM70,000 for repair and replacement of furniture at Sekolah Menengah Agama Yayasan Al-Khairiah, and RM50,000 for repair of mosques and surau,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Daud said MAIWP hoped the assistance would help to ease the burden of the flood victim, especially with the approaching Aidiladha celebration.-Bernama