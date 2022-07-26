MAIWP distributes RM297.14 mln to asnaf from Jan to May this year: Idris Ahmad

NILAI: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) distributed RM297.14 million to eligible individuals in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan from Jan 1 to May 31 this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad(pix) said it was channelled through 30 aid schemes for health, food, monthly financial assistance and education, adding that every month MAIWP assists more than 30,200 heads of families through the schemes.

“In this matter, the increase is not something that we should be happy about, I ask that the agencies under MAIWP use approaches that do not rely on giving suggestions only, when we give them fish, we must also give them a fishing rod.

“I always remind agency heads to go to the ground to look for those in need and reduce red-tape that inconveniences the community. We must help Muslims within the framework of our ability,“ he told reporters after officiating the ninth National Zakat Muzakarah 2022 here today.

He said throughout last month, MAIWP had distributed RM40.84 million under the musa’adah programme nationwide to help the community facing the effects of Covid-19 and the rising cost of living.

In addition, Idris said the council also allocated RM40 million to provide RM20,000 of capital assistance each for 2,000 asnaf (eligible tithe recipients) in the Federal Territories who are to be trained in entrepreneurship starting this year, adding that so far 700 asnaf have been identified from the 3,000 permanent aid recipients.

He said if the programme succeeds, MAIWP will increase the number of recipients of the capital assistance., adding that the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation is tasked to train them to become entrepreneurs.

“We hope that in the next four to five years they will become zakat (tithe) payers,“ he said.

He said MAIWP has also introduced the Asnaf MAIWP Agropreneur project at the Darul Kifayah Complex, Taman Batu Muda, Kuala Lumpur that targets to plant 21,000 polybags of chilli under the urban agriculture initiative, while Yayasan Waqaf Malaysia is in the process of developing four hectares of land in Putrajaya under the Farmers’ Waqf (endowment) programme.

On the muzakarah (discussion), themed ‘Zakat dan Kemiskinan’ (Tithe and Poverty), he said the timing was right to submit proposals and suggestions to the government including state Islamic Religious Councils and tithe management agencies.

He explained that efficient and systematic management can boost zakat as an instrument for the development of Muslims and zakat funds that are used optimally are important to improve the quality of Muslims.-Bernama