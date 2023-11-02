MAIWP donates RM1m to Johor flood victims

JOHOR BAHRU: The Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) today handed over a cash donation of RM1 million for flood victims to the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ).

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na'im Mokhtar presented the mock cheque to State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid.

The Johor Ruler was present to witness the handover ceremony at Istana Bukit Serene, here.

In addition to financial aid, contributions of basic necessities, school supplies and cleaning equipment worth RM511,000 were distributed to several flood-hit districts including Batu Pahat and Kluang through the MAIWP-Insani Misi Bantuan Banjir Johor programme.

Eight districts in Johor were hit by floods recently. -Bernama