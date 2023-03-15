MAIWP empowers 300 asnaf entrepreneurs via business talk programme

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 300 asnaf entrepreneurs today participated in the Bual Bicara Agensi @ Usahawan MAIWP organised by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) in an effort to empower their economy.

MAIWP member Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir (pix) said the programme is able to open up new spaces and opportunities for the group to expand their business and see progress from a different perspective.

“We at MAIWP hope to bring these asnaf out of poverty, and one of the methods is to make them successful entrepreneurs. So we provide an injection of funds, training and create a robust ecosystem so they can do their business better,” he told Bernama after officiating at the event.

Syed Zainal said the main goal of MAIWP is to turn this group into successful entrepreneurs who will then become zakat payers and, at the same time, provide job opportunities for asnaf and the surrounding community.

“We have trained more than 1,800 asnaf people, and of the total, 50 asnaf have become successful and are now zakat payers.

“These people have good capabilities, and we see an opportunity to expand their business further,” he said. -Bernama