Major winners paired in opening round of PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND: Three current major title holders will be playing together for the first two rounds when the PGA Championship gets underway Thursday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, SC.

Collin Morikawa (2020 PGA Championship), Bryson DeChambeau (2020 US Open) and Hideki Matsuyama (2021 Masters) will tee off together at 8:44 am on Thursday at hole No. 10 in the second major of the 2021. The trio opens on the back nine Thursday and will start their round Friday afternon on the front nine.

Dustin Johnson, the November 2020 Masters champion, is paired with ex-Masters winner Sergio Garcia and 2019 Open Championship winner Shane Lowry. That group will start on the front nine Thursday at 2:09 pm.

Another power-packed threesome – Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Brooks Koepka – will feature eight major victories between them. McIlroy (2012, 2014) and Koepka (2018, 2019) have each won the PGA twice, and Thomas’ lone major was the 2017 PGA Championship at Charlotte. The trio begins on the back nine Thursday at 8:33 a.m., just in front of the Morikawa, DeChambeau, Matsuyama group.

K.H. Lee earned the last spot in the 156-player field with his victory last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson. Lee is paired with Dean Burmester and Greg Koch; the trio will be the final group to tee off on the front nine Thursday at 2:42 pm.

Patrick Rada, Adam Long and Cameron Tringale get the action started on the first hole Thursday at 7 am. – Field Level Media